Home with lots of room and large fenced yard. Converted Garage to make a 4th bedroom or bonus room. Master bedroom with walking closet. Cozy wood burning Fireplace, 2 sheds on property. Inside laundry room. Covered carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Estate Lane have any available units?
38 Estate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 38 Estate Lane have?
Some of 38 Estate Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Estate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38 Estate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.