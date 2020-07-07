All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 308 N Mcgraw Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
308 N Mcgraw Street
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:13 PM

308 N Mcgraw Street

308 North Mcgraw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

308 North Mcgraw Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Home located near Downtown Forney with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Large bonus rooms inside home along with a separate utility room. Large fenced backyard with a spacious deck. Enjoy the large covered front patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have any available units?
308 N Mcgraw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 308 N Mcgraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 N Mcgraw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 N Mcgraw Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 N Mcgraw Street offers parking.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have a pool?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have accessible units?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 N Mcgraw Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District