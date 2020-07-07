Home located near Downtown Forney with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Large bonus rooms inside home along with a separate utility room. Large fenced backyard with a spacious deck. Enjoy the large covered front patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 N Mcgraw Street have any available units?
308 N Mcgraw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 308 N Mcgraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 N Mcgraw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.