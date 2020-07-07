299 S Center Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in Downtown Forney within walking distance to Downtown Forney. Home features 3 bedrooms that could be 4 bedrooms if needed with 3 full bathrooms. Open kitchen area overlooking dining room and a great living room with large windows overlooking the front yard. Covered back patio with a fenced in yard & storage shed.