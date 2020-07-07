Lovely home in Downtown Forney within walking distance to Downtown Forney. Home features 3 bedrooms that could be 4 bedrooms if needed with 3 full bathrooms. Open kitchen area overlooking dining room and a great living room with large windows overlooking the front yard. Covered back patio with a fenced in yard & storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 299 S Center Street have any available units?
299 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 299 S Center Street have?
Some of 299 S Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
299 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.