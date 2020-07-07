All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 299 S Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
299 S Center Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:13 AM

299 S Center Street

299 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

299 South Center Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in Downtown Forney within walking distance to Downtown Forney. Home features 3 bedrooms that could be 4 bedrooms if needed with 3 full bathrooms. Open kitchen area overlooking dining room and a great living room with large windows overlooking the front yard. Covered back patio with a fenced in yard & storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 S Center Street have any available units?
299 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 299 S Center Street have?
Some of 299 S Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
299 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 S Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 299 S Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 299 S Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 299 S Center Street offers parking.
Does 299 S Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 S Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 S Center Street have a pool?
No, 299 S Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 299 S Center Street have accessible units?
No, 299 S Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 299 S Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 S Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 299 S Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 299 S Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District