Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 PM

281 Wrangler Avenue

281 Wrangler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

281 Wrangler Ave, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have any available units?
281 Wrangler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 281 Wrangler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
281 Wrangler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Wrangler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Wrangler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue offer parking?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have a pool?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Wrangler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Wrangler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

