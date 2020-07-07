All apartments in Forney
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

280 Wrangler Avenue

280 Wrangler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

280 Wrangler Ave, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Self-Showing available by Rently Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist,5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have any available units?
280 Wrangler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 280 Wrangler Avenue have?
Some of 280 Wrangler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Wrangler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
280 Wrangler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Wrangler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Wrangler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 280 Wrangler Avenue offers parking.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Wrangler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have a pool?
No, 280 Wrangler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 280 Wrangler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Wrangler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Wrangler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Wrangler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

