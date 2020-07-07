Rent Calculator
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:02 AM
239 Hound Hollow Road
239 Hound Hollow Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
239 Hound Hollow Road, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful homesite with wonderful upgrades. Stone elevation, upgraded carpet, upgraded corian kitchen countertops, full stone fireplace with raised hearth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have any available units?
239 Hound Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 239 Hound Hollow Road have?
Some of 239 Hound Hollow Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 239 Hound Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
239 Hound Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Hound Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 239 Hound Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 239 Hound Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Hound Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 239 Hound Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 239 Hound Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Hound Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Hound Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Hound Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
