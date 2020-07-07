All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:13 PM

2324 Sparrow

2324 Sparrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Sparrow Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Brand new carpet! Spacious living area. breakfast and dining space. Corner lot. Close to pond and walking paths. covered front porch. Sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Sparrow have any available units?
2324 Sparrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2324 Sparrow have?
Some of 2324 Sparrow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Sparrow currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Sparrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Sparrow pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Sparrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2324 Sparrow offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Sparrow offers parking.
Does 2324 Sparrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Sparrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Sparrow have a pool?
No, 2324 Sparrow does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Sparrow have accessible units?
No, 2324 Sparrow does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Sparrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Sparrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Sparrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Sparrow does not have units with air conditioning.

