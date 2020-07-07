All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 228 Amherst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
228 Amherst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 Amherst Drive

228 Amherst Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

228 Amherst Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single story home close to everything Forney has to offer. Mature neighborhood, home features 3 bedroom and two baths. Backyard great for BBQs and kids to play in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Amherst Drive have any available units?
228 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 228 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 228 Amherst Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 228 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District