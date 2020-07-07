Rent Calculator
All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 228 Amherst Drive.
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
228 Amherst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
228 Amherst Drive
228 Amherst Dr
·
No Longer Available
228 Amherst Dr, Forney, TX 75126
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
fireplace
oven
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single story home close to everything Forney has to offer. Mature neighborhood, home features 3 bedroom and two baths. Backyard great for BBQs and kids to play in.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have any available units?
228 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 228 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 228 Amherst Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 228 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Amherst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Amherst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
