Beautiful Home built by Parkview Homes. Stylish Decor and Fixtures throughout the home. Spilt Floorpan. Master Retreat has its own wing of the house. Laundry room with storage. Open Concept Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast table area. Beautiful stone Fireplace in living room. 3 full bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have any available units?
2237 Pecan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Pecan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.