Forney, TX
2237 Pecan Ridge Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:14 PM

2237 Pecan Ridge Drive

2237 Pecan Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Pecan Ridge Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Beautiful Home built by Parkview Homes. Stylish Decor and Fixtures throughout the home. Spilt Floorpan. Master Retreat has its own wing of the house. Laundry room with storage. Open Concept Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast table area. Beautiful stone Fireplace in living room. 3 full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have any available units?
2237 Pecan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Pecan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 Pecan Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

