2237 Pecan Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Beautiful Home built by Parkview Homes. Stylish Decor and Fixtures throughout the home. Spilt Floorpan. Master Retreat has its own wing of the house. Laundry room with storage. Open Concept Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast table area. Beautiful stone Fireplace in living room. 3 full bathrooms.