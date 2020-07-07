2212 Tombstone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Forney on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!