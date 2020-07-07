All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 2212 Tombstone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
2212 Tombstone Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

2212 Tombstone Road

2212 Tombstone Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2212 Tombstone Rd, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Forney on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Tombstone Road have any available units?
2212 Tombstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2212 Tombstone Road have?
Some of 2212 Tombstone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Tombstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Tombstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Tombstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Tombstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Tombstone Road offers parking.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Tombstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road have a pool?
No, 2212 Tombstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road have accessible units?
No, 2212 Tombstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Tombstone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Tombstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Tombstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District