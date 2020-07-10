All apartments in Forney
220 Longhorn Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:09 PM

220 Longhorn Lane

220 Longhorn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

220 Longhorn Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Longhorn Lane have any available units?
220 Longhorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 220 Longhorn Lane have?
Some of 220 Longhorn Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Longhorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Longhorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Longhorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Longhorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Longhorn Lane offers parking.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Longhorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Longhorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Longhorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Longhorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Longhorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Longhorn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

