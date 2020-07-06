All apartments in Forney
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

215 Long Prairie Drive

215 Long Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Long Prairie Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deerfield Heights!! This home features upgraded cabinets, upgraded carpet, Moen fixtures, rounded corners, art niches, tons of energy features, and more! Make ready in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have any available units?
215 Long Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 215 Long Prairie Drive have?
Some of 215 Long Prairie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Long Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Long Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Long Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Long Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Long Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Long Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Long Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Long Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Long Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Long Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

