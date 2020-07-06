Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deerfield Heights!! This home features upgraded cabinets, upgraded carpet, Moen fixtures, rounded corners, art niches, tons of energy features, and more! Make ready in progress.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Long Prairie Drive have any available units?
215 Long Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 215 Long Prairie Drive have?
Some of 215 Long Prairie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Long Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Long Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.