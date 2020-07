Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained Forney Home! - Well maintained home in very good neighborhood near school, shopping and easy access to freeway. Home features a spacious living area with fireplace. Split Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large closet. Granite counter-tops in island kitchen with nook overlooking the backyard. large covered patio and wrought fence across the back.



(RLNE5762196)