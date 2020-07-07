Really pretty home in quiet neighborhood. This cute home features beautiful laminate flooring in living areas and master bedroom. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops. Good size bedrooms with walk in closets. Big backyard with covered patio. Washer and dryer comes with the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
2103 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2103 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 2103 Cardinal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.