All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 2103 Cardinal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
2103 Cardinal Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

2103 Cardinal Drive

2103 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2103 Cardinal Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really pretty home in quiet neighborhood. This cute home features beautiful laminate flooring in living areas and master bedroom. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops. Good size bedrooms with walk in closets. Big backyard with covered patio. Washer and dryer comes with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
2103 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2103 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 2103 Cardinal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Cardinal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Cardinal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Cardinal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Cardinal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Cardinal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Cardinal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District