All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 202 S Chestnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
202 S Chestnut Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 S Chestnut Street

202 Chestnut · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 Chestnut, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S Chestnut Street have any available units?
202 S Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 202 S Chestnut Street have?
Some of 202 S Chestnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 S Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 S Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 S Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 S Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 202 S Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 202 S Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 S Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 S Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 S Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District