Forney, TX
157 Joshua Tree Ct
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:00 PM

157 Joshua Tree Ct

157 Joshua Tree Ct · No Longer Available
Location

157 Joshua Tree Ct, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
stainless steel
parking
garage
This brand new move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Forney is now available. home includes a 3 car garage, study and designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=XlEzHyYEIX&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have any available units?
157 Joshua Tree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 157 Joshua Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
157 Joshua Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Joshua Tree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 157 Joshua Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have a pool?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Joshua Tree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Joshua Tree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

