All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 1522 Vista Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1522 Vista Ridge Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:26 AM

1522 Vista Ridge Drive

1522 Vista Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 Vista Ridge Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom home available now in Diamond Creek. Open floor plan, ceramic tile, and fireplace. Master is large with garden tub, large walk in closet and double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have any available units?
1522 Vista Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1522 Vista Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Vista Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Vista Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Vista Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Vista Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Vista Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District