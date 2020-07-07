All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1517 Fairfield Drive

1517 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Fairfield Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have any available units?
1517 Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1517 Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 1517 Fairfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1517 Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Fairfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

