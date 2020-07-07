Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 1409 Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1409 Fairfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1409 Fairfield Dr
1409 Fairfield Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1409 Fairfield Dr, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer home with open floorplan! - Nice newer home with open floorplan, home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great location. Big family room with fireplace.
(RLNE4693002)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have any available units?
1409 Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
Is 1409 Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
Similar Pages
Forney 1 Bedrooms
Forney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with Gym
Forney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Athens, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Fairview, TX
Ennis, TX
Aubrey, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Commerce, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District