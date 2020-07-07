All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 1409 Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1409 Fairfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Fairfield Dr

1409 Fairfield Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 Fairfield Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer home with open floorplan! - Nice newer home with open floorplan, home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great location. Big family room with fireplace.

(RLNE4693002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have any available units?
1409 Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 1409 Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District