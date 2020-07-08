All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 1402 Havenrock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1402 Havenrock Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:03 AM

1402 Havenrock Drive

1402 Havenrock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1402 Havenrock Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office, Living Room with wood burning gas fireplace. 2 car front entry garage. Could rent for $200 a month more. Do not miss out on this deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have any available units?
1402 Havenrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1402 Havenrock Drive have?
Some of 1402 Havenrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Havenrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Havenrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Havenrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Havenrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Havenrock Drive offers parking.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Havenrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 Havenrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Havenrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Havenrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Havenrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Havenrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District