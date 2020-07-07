All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 Redbud Drive

135 Redbud Dr · No Longer Available
Location

135 Redbud Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Redbud Drive have any available units?
135 Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 135 Redbud Drive have?
Some of 135 Redbud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 135 Redbud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Redbud Drive offers parking.
Does 135 Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Redbud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Redbud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

