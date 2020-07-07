All apartments in Forney
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

128 Stanford

128 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 Stanford Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Stanford have any available units?
128 Stanford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 128 Stanford have?
Some of 128 Stanford's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Stanford currently offering any rent specials?
128 Stanford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Stanford pet-friendly?
No, 128 Stanford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 128 Stanford offer parking?
Yes, 128 Stanford offers parking.
Does 128 Stanford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Stanford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Stanford have a pool?
No, 128 Stanford does not have a pool.
Does 128 Stanford have accessible units?
No, 128 Stanford does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Stanford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Stanford has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Stanford have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Stanford does not have units with air conditioning.

