123 Freedom Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
123 Freedom Trail
123 Freedom Trl
No Longer Available
Location
123 Freedom Trl, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous and well maintained four bedroom two-story home. Two living areas for entertaining and leisure. Kitchen has refrigerator and gas stove. Granite counter top. Covered patio to relax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Freedom Trail have any available units?
123 Freedom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 123 Freedom Trail have?
Some of 123 Freedom Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 123 Freedom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
123 Freedom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Freedom Trail pet-friendly?
No, 123 Freedom Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 123 Freedom Trail offer parking?
Yes, 123 Freedom Trail offers parking.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have a pool?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have a pool.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have accessible units?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Freedom Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
