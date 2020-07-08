All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 123 Freedom Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
123 Freedom Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

123 Freedom Trail

123 Freedom Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Freedom Trl, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous and well maintained four bedroom two-story home. Two living areas for entertaining and leisure. Kitchen has refrigerator and gas stove. Granite counter top. Covered patio to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Freedom Trail have any available units?
123 Freedom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 123 Freedom Trail have?
Some of 123 Freedom Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Freedom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
123 Freedom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Freedom Trail pet-friendly?
No, 123 Freedom Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 123 Freedom Trail offer parking?
Yes, 123 Freedom Trail offers parking.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have a pool?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have a pool.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have accessible units?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Freedom Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Freedom Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Freedom Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District