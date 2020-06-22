Rent Calculator
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1202 Concord Dr
1202 Concord Dr
1202 Concord
·
No Longer Available
Location
1202 Concord, Forney, TX 75126
Windmill Farms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Concord - Pleasanton - $2250/month ($2250 security deposit) 3/2 home in Jamestown subdivision. Please call for more details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 Concord Dr have any available units?
1202 Concord Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
Is 1202 Concord Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Concord Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Concord Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Concord Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 1202 Concord Dr offer parking?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Concord Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Concord Dr have a pool?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Concord Dr have accessible units?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Concord Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Concord Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Concord Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
