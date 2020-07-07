Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath. Home will feature a two car garage, granite counter tops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Olympic Lane have any available units?
120 Olympic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 120 Olympic Lane have?
Some of 120 Olympic Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Olympic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Olympic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Olympic Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Olympic Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Olympic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Olympic Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Olympic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Olympic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Olympic Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Olympic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Olympic Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Olympic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Olympic Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Olympic Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Olympic Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Olympic Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)