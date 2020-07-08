All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Wrangler Ave

Location

116 Wrangler Ave, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult, submit yours today! No section 8 or housing assistance accepted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Wrangler Ave have any available units?
116 Wrangler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 116 Wrangler Ave have?
Some of 116 Wrangler Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Wrangler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 Wrangler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Wrangler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 Wrangler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 Wrangler Ave offers parking.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Wrangler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave have a pool?
No, 116 Wrangler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 Wrangler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Wrangler Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Wrangler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Wrangler Ave has units with air conditioning.

