116 Redbud Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:37 AM
1 of 12
116 Redbud Drive
116 Redbud Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
116 Redbud Dr, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Redbud Drive have any available units?
116 Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 116 Redbud Drive have?
Some of 116 Redbud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 116 Redbud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 116 Redbud Drive offers parking.
Does 116 Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Redbud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Redbud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
