Forney, TX
112 Wrangler Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

112 Wrangler Avenue

112 Wrangler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

112 Wrangler Ave, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have any available units?
112 Wrangler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 112 Wrangler Avenue have?
Some of 112 Wrangler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Wrangler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Wrangler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Wrangler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Wrangler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 Wrangler Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Wrangler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Wrangler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Wrangler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Wrangler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Wrangler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Wrangler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

