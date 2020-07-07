105 Freedom Tr

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2258 sq. ft., one story home in Forney, TX! Spacious floor plan. Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and lots of counter space. Cozy living room with fire place and custom built ins. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge back yard! Schedule your showing today!



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.