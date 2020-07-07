All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Freedom Tr

105 Freedom Trl · No Longer Available
Location

105 Freedom Trl, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2258 sq. ft., one story home in Forney, TX! Spacious floor plan. Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and lots of counter space. Cozy living room with fire place and custom built ins. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge back yard! Schedule your showing today!

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Freedom Tr have any available units?
105 Freedom Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 105 Freedom Tr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Freedom Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Freedom Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Freedom Tr is pet friendly.
Does 105 Freedom Tr offer parking?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not offer parking.
Does 105 Freedom Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Freedom Tr have a pool?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not have a pool.
Does 105 Freedom Tr have accessible units?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Freedom Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Freedom Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Freedom Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

