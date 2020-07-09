102 Liberty Circle.

Well cared for single story home with spacious open floor plan! Large open living area with fireplace open to welcoming kitchen with glass mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances Walk to elementary school! Enjoy oversized back yard from covered patio! Master suite is split from guest rooms. Low maintenance vinyl floors in main living areas. Great cul-de-sac location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)