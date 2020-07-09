102 Liberty Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well cared for single story home with spacious open floor plan! Large open living area with fireplace open to welcoming kitchen with glass mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances Walk to elementary school! Enjoy oversized back yard from covered patio! Master suite is split from guest rooms. Low maintenance vinyl floors in main living areas. Great cul-de-sac location.