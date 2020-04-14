All apartments in Forest Hill
7336 Tradition Drive.
7336 Tradition Drive

7336 Tradition Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7336 Tradition Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in quiet neighborhood. Near to I-20, built in 2018.
Hardwood floors throughout the house.
Fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7336 Tradition Drive have any available units?
7336 Tradition Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7336 Tradition Drive have?
Some of 7336 Tradition Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 Tradition Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7336 Tradition Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 Tradition Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7336 Tradition Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7336 Tradition Drive offers parking.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 Tradition Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive have a pool?
No, 7336 Tradition Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive have accessible units?
No, 7336 Tradition Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 Tradition Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7336 Tradition Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7336 Tradition Drive has units with air conditioning.

