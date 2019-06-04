All apartments in Forest Hill
7325 Colonial Drive

7325 Colonial Drive
Location

7325 Colonial Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful nearly NEW 3bed, 2bath duplex!! Granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, luxury wood look floors throughout, large fenced back yard, with a GARAGE & utility room!!! Won't last long!! Also, landlord cuts the grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Colonial Drive have any available units?
7325 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7325 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 7325 Colonial Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 7325 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7325 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

