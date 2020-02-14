All apartments in Forest Hill
7321 Colonial Drive
7321 Colonial Drive

7321 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7321 Colonial Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful nearly NEW 3 bed, 2 bath duplex!! Granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, no carpet, large fenced back yard, with a GARAGE & utility room!!! Won't last long!! Landlord cuts the grass! Renter to verify room sizes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7321 Colonial Drive have any available units?
7321 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7321 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 7321 Colonial Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7321 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7321 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7321 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7321 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7321 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

