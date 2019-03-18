All apartments in Forest Hill
Location

7320 Tradition Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in quiet neighborhood. Near to I-20, built in 2018.
Hardwood floors throughout the house.
Fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Tradition Dr have any available units?
7320 Tradition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7320 Tradition Dr have?
Some of 7320 Tradition Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Tradition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Tradition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Tradition Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Tradition Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Tradition Dr offers parking.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Tradition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr have a pool?
No, 7320 Tradition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr have accessible units?
No, 7320 Tradition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Tradition Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Tradition Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7320 Tradition Dr has units with air conditioning.

