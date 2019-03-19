All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7312 Meadows Drive North

7312 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7312 Meadows Dr, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,451 sf home is located in Forest Hill, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have any available units?
7312 Meadows Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7312 Meadows Drive North have?
Some of 7312 Meadows Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Meadows Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Meadows Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Meadows Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Meadows Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Meadows Drive North offers parking.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Meadows Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have a pool?
No, 7312 Meadows Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7312 Meadows Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Meadows Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7312 Meadows Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7312 Meadows Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

