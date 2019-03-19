6932 Alma St

Amenities

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage in Forest Hills - 1 Story Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceilings Fans, Central (Electric) Heat & Air, Chain Fenced Back Yard. New HVAC will be installed once home is leased. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE1860724)