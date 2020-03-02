Rent Calculator
All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 6905 Alma Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
6905 Alma Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6905 Alma Street
6905 Alma Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6905 Alma Street, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage wood vinyl flooring in house. Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6905 Alma Street have any available units?
6905 Alma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
What amenities does 6905 Alma Street have?
Some of 6905 Alma Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6905 Alma Street currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Alma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Alma Street pet-friendly?
No, 6905 Alma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 6905 Alma Street offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Alma Street offers parking.
Does 6905 Alma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Alma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Alma Street have a pool?
No, 6905 Alma Street does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Alma Street have accessible units?
No, 6905 Alma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Alma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Alma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Alma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Alma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
