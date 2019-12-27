All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

6732 Plantation Road

6732 Plantation Road · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Plantation Road, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 Plantation Road have any available units?
6732 Plantation Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6732 Plantation Road have?
Some of 6732 Plantation Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 Plantation Road currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Plantation Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Plantation Road pet-friendly?
No, 6732 Plantation Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6732 Plantation Road offer parking?
No, 6732 Plantation Road does not offer parking.
Does 6732 Plantation Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 Plantation Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Plantation Road have a pool?
No, 6732 Plantation Road does not have a pool.
Does 6732 Plantation Road have accessible units?
No, 6732 Plantation Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Plantation Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6732 Plantation Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 Plantation Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6732 Plantation Road has units with air conditioning.

