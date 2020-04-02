All apartments in Forest Hill
6724 Rustic Drive
6724 Rustic Drive

6724 Rustic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Rustic Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

