Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 6713 Plantation Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
6713 Plantation Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6713 Plantation Road
6713 Plantation Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6713 Plantation Road, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A nice 4BD-2BA-2GA Forest Hill home! Large living room and Galley kitchen.
Huge fenced in backyard great for children and pets.
Fort Worth ISD and easy access to I-20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6713 Plantation Road have any available units?
6713 Plantation Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
Is 6713 Plantation Road currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Plantation Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Plantation Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Plantation Road is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Plantation Road offer parking?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have a pool?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have accessible units?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Plantation Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Forest Hill Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Haltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Saginaw, TX
White Settlement, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cleburne, TX
Keller, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District