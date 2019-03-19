All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6713 Plantation Road

6713 Plantation Road · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Plantation Road, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A nice 4BD-2BA-2GA Forest Hill home! Large living room and Galley kitchen.

Huge fenced in backyard great for children and pets.

Fort Worth ISD and easy access to I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Plantation Road have any available units?
6713 Plantation Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 6713 Plantation Road currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Plantation Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Plantation Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Plantation Road is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Plantation Road offer parking?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have a pool?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have accessible units?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Plantation Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Plantation Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Plantation Road does not have units with air conditioning.

