All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 6621 Margaret Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
6621 Margaret Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

6621 Margaret Drive

6621 Margaret Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6621 Margaret Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Margaret Drive have any available units?
6621 Margaret Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6621 Margaret Drive have?
Some of 6621 Margaret Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Margaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Margaret Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Margaret Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6621 Margaret Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive offer parking?
No, 6621 Margaret Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Margaret Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive have a pool?
No, 6621 Margaret Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive have accessible units?
No, 6621 Margaret Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 Margaret Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Margaret Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6621 Margaret Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District