Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6505 Rose Court

6505 Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Rose Court, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very convenient location in Forest Hills! 3 beds, 2 bath, 1 car garage, spacious living and dining area open to kitchen. Nice fenced in backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Rose Court have any available units?
6505 Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 6505 Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6505 Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 6505 Rose Court offers parking.
Does 6505 Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Rose Court have a pool?
No, 6505 Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 6505 Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.

