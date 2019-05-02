6332 Melinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage in Forest Hills - Charming 3/2/2 in convenient location. Front entry opens to optional formal living and dining area with modern two tone paint and rustic wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Galley kitchen boasts white cabinets, tons of storage options, stainless steel dishwasher and breakfast nook. Nice sized second living area off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. Huge fenced backyard with open patio space. Must see to appreciate! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. *Alarm system not included, will be removed at move in.*



(RLNE4248597)