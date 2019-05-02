All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated May 2 2019

6332 Melinda

6332 Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Melinda Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage in Forest Hills - Charming 3/2/2 in convenient location. Front entry opens to optional formal living and dining area with modern two tone paint and rustic wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Galley kitchen boasts white cabinets, tons of storage options, stainless steel dishwasher and breakfast nook. Nice sized second living area off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. Huge fenced backyard with open patio space. Must see to appreciate! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. *Alarm system not included, will be removed at move in.*

(RLNE4248597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

