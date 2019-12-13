Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 6325 Hartman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
6325 Hartman Road
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:19 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6325 Hartman Road
6325 Hartman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6325 Hartman Road, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
**HOLIDAY SPECIAL** One month of free rent with lease signed by 12.15! Master bath has large garden tub. Easy to clean tile in living areas. All appliances included. Come and see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6325 Hartman Road have any available units?
6325 Hartman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
What amenities does 6325 Hartman Road have?
Some of 6325 Hartman Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6325 Hartman Road currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Hartman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Hartman Road pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Hartman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 6325 Hartman Road offer parking?
No, 6325 Hartman Road does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Hartman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Hartman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Hartman Road have a pool?
No, 6325 Hartman Road does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Hartman Road have accessible units?
No, 6325 Hartman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Hartman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 Hartman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Hartman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Hartman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Forest Hill Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Haltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Saginaw, TX
White Settlement, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cleburne, TX
Keller, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District