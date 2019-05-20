All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:51 AM

6324 Regal Road

6324 Regal Road · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Regal Road, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Regal Road have any available units?
6324 Regal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6324 Regal Road have?
Some of 6324 Regal Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Regal Road currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Regal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Regal Road pet-friendly?
No, 6324 Regal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6324 Regal Road offer parking?
No, 6324 Regal Road does not offer parking.
Does 6324 Regal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Regal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Regal Road have a pool?
No, 6324 Regal Road does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Regal Road have accessible units?
No, 6324 Regal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Regal Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 Regal Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 Regal Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6324 Regal Road has units with air conditioning.

