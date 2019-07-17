This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have any available units?
6311 Crawford Ln E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6311 Crawford Ln E have?
Some of 6311 Crawford Ln E's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Crawford Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Crawford Ln E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Crawford Ln E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Crawford Ln E is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Crawford Ln E offers parking.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Crawford Ln E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have a pool?
No, 6311 Crawford Ln E does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have accessible units?
No, 6311 Crawford Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Crawford Ln E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Crawford Ln E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6311 Crawford Ln E has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)