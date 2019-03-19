All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6305 Suellen Lane

6305 Suellen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Suellen Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,264 sf home is located in Forest Hill, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Suellen Lane have any available units?
6305 Suellen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6305 Suellen Lane have?
Some of 6305 Suellen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Suellen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Suellen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Suellen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Suellen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Suellen Lane offers parking.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Suellen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane have a pool?
No, 6305 Suellen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane have accessible units?
No, 6305 Suellen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Suellen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 Suellen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 Suellen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

