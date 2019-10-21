Just repainted inside and wood look allure flooring installed. Kitchen has been remodeled and updated. Large fenced back yard with mature oak trees. No dogs larger than 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in MLS media for instructions. Use TAR lease application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 Forest Hill Drive have any available units?
6004 Forest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6004 Forest Hill Drive have?
Some of 6004 Forest Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Forest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Forest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.