Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

4933 Melinda Drive

4933 Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Melinda Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice cute and roomy home for your family. Large back yard for the kids to play in. Over sized bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Melinda Drive have any available units?
4933 Melinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 4933 Melinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Melinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Melinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Melinda Drive offers parking.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have a pool?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Melinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

