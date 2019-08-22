Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 4933 Melinda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
4933 Melinda Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4933 Melinda Drive
4933 Melinda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4933 Melinda Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice cute and roomy home for your family. Large back yard for the kids to play in. Over sized bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have any available units?
4933 Melinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
Is 4933 Melinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Melinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Melinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Melinda Drive offers parking.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have a pool?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Melinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 Melinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4933 Melinda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Forest Hill Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Haltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Saginaw, TX
White Settlement, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cleburne, TX
Keller, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District