4725 Leonard Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:11 AM

4725 Leonard Street

4725 Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Leonard Street, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Leonard Street have any available units?
4725 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4725 Leonard Street have?
Some of 4725 Leonard Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 4725 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 4725 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 4725 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 4725 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4725 Leonard Street has units with air conditioning.

